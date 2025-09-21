Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Raises Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 42,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 12,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 143,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,075,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho cut their target price on Chevron from $192.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Melius assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.05.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,960. This trade represents a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $156.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $269.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.90. Chevron Corporation has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $168.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.24 and a 200-day moving average of $148.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.03%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

