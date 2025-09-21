Prosperity Planning Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Prosperity Planning Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 551,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,771,000 after buying an additional 19,941 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $384,000. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 24.5%

IEFA opened at $86.90 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $87.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.12. The company has a market cap of $148.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

