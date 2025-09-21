Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Purchased by Scott Capital Advisors LLC

Scott Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 64,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,993,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $5,694,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jamere Jackson bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $639.56 per share, for a total transaction of $127,912.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,013,143.12. The trade was a 2.17% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Erik Fyrwald purchased 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $642.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,246.45. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 74,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,903,686.74. This represents a 2.14% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of LLY stock opened at $753.52 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $939.86. The stock has a market cap of $713.17 billion, a PE ratio of 49.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $738.37 and its 200-day moving average is $770.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $715.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. HSBC upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $675.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $939.61.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

