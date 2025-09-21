Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Sells 2 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of Booking by 100.0% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKNG opened at $5,444.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $176.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,985.57 and a twelve month high of $5,839.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5,570.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5,235.05.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.32 by $5.08. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Booking had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 134.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $41.90 EPS. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $5,750.00 to $6,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6,000.00 price target (up from $5,700.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Booking from $5,700.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $5,650.00 target price on Booking and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,808.81.

In other news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,587.11, for a total transaction of $357,575.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,486.45. The trade was a 24.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,500.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,108,500. The trade was a 1.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,195 shares of company stock worth $23,467,630. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

