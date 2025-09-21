Flagstar Advisors Inc. Has $4.83 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $328.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $315.82 and a 200-day moving average of $294.06. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $236.42 and a one year high of $328.85. The stock has a market cap of $538.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

