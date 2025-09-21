Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $7.70 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,552 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 1.2% of Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $7,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 235.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

DGRO stock opened at $67.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.04. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.09 and a fifty-two week high of $68.09. The company has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

