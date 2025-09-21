Matrix Trust Co Raises Stake in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Matrix Trust Co boosted its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 27.0% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.0% in the second quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.1% in the second quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Coastwise Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.4% in the second quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of IBM opened at $267.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $203.51 and a one year high of $296.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $254.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.25.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Melius Research raised International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

