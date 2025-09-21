Sowell Financial Services LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $185.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $145.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.94. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $150.43 and a 1-year high of $186.37.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.