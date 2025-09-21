Comcast Corporation $CMCSA Shares Purchased by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,842 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 1.4% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 8,162 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 78,212 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $486,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,024 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC now owns 39,872 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Arete Research raised Comcast to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

Comcast Trading Down 0.2%

CMCSA opened at $31.59 on Friday. Comcast Corporation has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $45.31. The company has a market cap of $116.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.47.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%.The business had revenue of $30.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.82%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

