Oak Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,667 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 1.3% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $3,851,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $406,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.8% during the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.1% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 423,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $155,131,000 after acquiring an additional 16,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total value of $974,445.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,235 shares in the company, valued at $10,254,313.20. This represents a 8.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total transaction of $2,265,740.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,635,234.11. This trade represents a 25.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Down 0.4%

HD stock opened at $415.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $326.31 and a twelve month high of $439.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $394.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $373.39. The stock has a market cap of $413.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The company had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.