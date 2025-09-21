The Boeing Company $BA Shares Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,638 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,655,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,197,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,327 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,198,059 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $715,979,000 after purchasing an additional 19,615 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,933,139 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $500,247,000 after purchasing an additional 91,707 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Boeing by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,110,200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $359,895,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,968,748 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $335,770,000 after purchasing an additional 69,560 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total transaction of $867,103.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,248,637.62. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $226.10 per share, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,420. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, September 15th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.77.

BA stock opened at $215.67 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $128.88 and a one year high of $242.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.08 billion, a PE ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.03.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.90) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

