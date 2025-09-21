Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX Shares Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 27,108.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,808 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. LongView Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 432,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,571,000 after acquiring an additional 13,527 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 159.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 46,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 28,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,672,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $26.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.64.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.