Quantum Financial Advisors LLC Sells 84 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 859 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 4,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 36.1% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 4,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $1,368,373.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 17,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,651.52. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David Foskett sold 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $407,190.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 11,781 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,891.17. This trade represents a 10.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,410. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADP. UBS Group reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Dbs Bank raised Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.73.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.4%

ADP opened at $292.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $272.18 and a fifty-two week high of $329.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $301.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 72.84%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $1.54 dividend. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

