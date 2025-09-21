Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Bought by Windsor Capital Management LLC

Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,231 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in Tesla by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Newton One Investments LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its stake in Tesla by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,314,500. This trade represents a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total transaction of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,057.28. The trade was a 20.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,606 shares of company stock worth $77,360,462. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 2.2%

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $426.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.35. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.11 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 246.28, a PEG ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 2.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $303.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, July 27th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price (up from $350.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $290.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.70.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.