Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 59 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,215 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $378,459,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,655,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,197,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,327 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 19,333.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 997,888 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $170,190,000 after acquiring an additional 992,753 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $98,984,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Boeing by 243.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 754,550 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $128,689,000 after acquiring an additional 535,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total value of $867,103.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,248,637.62. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $226.10 per share, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at $497,420. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $215.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $227.97 and its 200-day moving average is $201.03. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $128.88 and a 1 year high of $242.69.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.13 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.90) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $242.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.77.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

