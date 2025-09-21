Wealth Management Partners LLC Acquires 113 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTX. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in RTX by 3.6% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in RTX by 3.6% during the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its position in RTX by 3.6% during the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Persium Advisors LLC lifted its position in RTX by 1.6% during the second quarter. Persium Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in RTX by 0.6% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Insider Transactions at RTX

In related news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $222,604.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,395.84. This trade represents a 9.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $1,187,900.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 16,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,798.40. The trade was a 31.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,635 shares of company stock valued at $8,947,010. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

RTX opened at $158.22 on Friday. RTX Corporation has a 12-month low of $112.27 and a 12-month high of $161.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.61. The company has a market capitalization of $211.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 59.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on RTX. Barclays lifted their target price on RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on RTX from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on RTX from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.87.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RTX

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.