Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Buys 1,200 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,903 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 35.6% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 552,662 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $51,563,000 after purchasing an additional 145,071 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 15.1% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,951 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 51.7% during the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,862 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,792 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $273,405.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,733.76. This represents a 10.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $28,611,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,132,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,010,721.28. The trade was a 20.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 354,571 shares of company stock valued at $33,810,741. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UBER. Bank of America upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.06.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $98.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.38. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.33 and a fifty-two week high of $99.70. The company has a market cap of $205.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.43.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%.The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

