Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,333 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 655,209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 76,028,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,832,680,000 after acquiring an additional 76,017,350 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,644,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,051,930,000 after acquiring an additional 248,792 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,480,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,308 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,405,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,252,000 after purchasing an additional 583,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 17,293,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,865 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 40,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $6,309,515.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 319,375 shares in the company, valued at $50,228,106.25. This trade represents a 11.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 11,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,830,308.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 52,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,279,007.34. This trade represents a 18.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 120,181 shares of company stock valued at $18,918,012. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $156.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $149.91 and a 1 year high of $180.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.28. The firm has a market cap of $365.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The business had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PG

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.