Whitener Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Accenture PLC $ACN

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at $42,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $240.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $257.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Accenture PLC has a 1-year low of $234.18 and a 1-year high of $398.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.29.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 11.61%.The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Accenture from $334.00 to $302.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. HSBC began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Accenture from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rothschild Redb downgraded Accenture from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.39.

In other Accenture news, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $57,315.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,002.66. The trade was a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.45, for a total value of $635,794.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 8,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,387.05. This trade represents a 21.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,954 shares of company stock worth $834,280 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

