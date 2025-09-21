Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Sells 25 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 830.0% in the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $611.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $589.32 and a 200-day moving average of $549.11. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $612.67. The company has a market capitalization of $735.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

