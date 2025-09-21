S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Sold by Avanza Fonder AB

Avanza Fonder AB trimmed its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. Avanza Fonder AB’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $11,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,277,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 1,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on S&P Global from $604.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on S&P Global from $660.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on S&P Global from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.46.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $507.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $542.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $515.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $427.14 and a 12 month high of $579.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.20.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.25. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%.The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000-17.250 EPS. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 29.54%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

