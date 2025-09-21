Waste Management, Inc. $WM Position Reduced by Southland Equity Partners LLC

Southland Equity Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.0% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM opened at $216.66 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $199.69 and a one year high of $242.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $226.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.76. The stock has a market cap of $87.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 48.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Melius Research raised shares of Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.17.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

