Rep. Val T. Hoyle Sells Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock

Representative Val T. Hoyle (D-Oregon) recently sold shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW). In a filing disclosed on September 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Palo Alto Networks stock on August 19th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “FIDELITY ROLLOVER IRA” account.

Representative Val T. Hoyle also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) on 8/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 8/19/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 8/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) on 8/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) on 8/19/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) on 8/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI) on 8/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) on 8/7/2025.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of PANW opened at $208.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.98. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.15 and a 1-year high of $210.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%.The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.20, for a total value of $128,940.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 37,723 shares in the company, valued at $6,948,576.60. The trade was a 1.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.85, for a total value of $1,009,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 101,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,414,099.75. The trade was a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 568,622 shares of company stock valued at $106,468,778. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $810,047,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $675,865,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $633,068,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,951,283 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,082,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 18,802.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,410,290 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $411,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. KeyCorp cut Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on Palo Alto Networks and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, September 15th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.39.

View Our Latest Analysis on Palo Alto Networks

About Representative Hoyle

Val Hoyle (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Oregon’s 4th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Hoyle (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Oregon’s 4th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Val Hoyle was born in California and lives in Springfield, Oregon. Hoyle graduated from Merrimack High School. She earned a B.A. in political science from Emmanuel College in 1992. Her career experience includes working as a director at United Way of Lane County, a policy fellow at Wayne Morse Center for Law and Politics, and a commissioner at the Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries. Hoyle has also worked in domestic and international sales, as well as manufacturing distribution.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.