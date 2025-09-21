iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Stock Holdings Lifted by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 5.3% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53,779.2% in the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 24,775,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,921,238,000 after purchasing an additional 24,729,312 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,892,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,425,259,000 after buying an additional 5,708,115 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65,310.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,113,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,454,000 after buying an additional 4,107,350 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,308,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,317,000 after buying an additional 3,757,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,472,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,008,206,000 after buying an additional 2,703,613 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $666.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $644.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $599.93. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $667.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.