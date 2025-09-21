Flagstar Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Flagstar Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,545 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 89,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,955,000 after buying an additional 8,878 shares during the period. Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 28,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Westfuller Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 12,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 30,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $140.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.09. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $112.05 and a one year high of $142.17.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.