Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 647 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,147 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 322.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,590,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,891,201,000 after purchasing an additional 20,291,139 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,247,619,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 27,378.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,812,316 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,542,960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,607 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 581,880.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 6,436,704 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,044,683,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of Tesla by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 16,771,882 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,482,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Tesla from $390.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, July 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Tesla from $305.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group set a $290.00 target price on Tesla in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.70.

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock opened at $426.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 246.28, a P/E/G ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 2.06. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.11 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $340.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.35.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,314,500. The trade was a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $42,034,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 697,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,162,988.99. The trade was a 14.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,606 shares of company stock worth $77,360,462 over the last ninety days. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

