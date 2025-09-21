Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,189,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 830.0% during the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5%

VOO stock opened at $611.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $589.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $549.11. The stock has a market cap of $735.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $612.67.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.