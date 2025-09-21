iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG Shares Sold by Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 21,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $100.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.50. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.74 and a 52 week high of $101.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

