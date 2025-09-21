Lincoln Capital LLC Sells 85 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Lincoln Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PEP. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.60.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $141.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.07. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $177.50. The firm has a market cap of $194.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.46.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 103.64%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

