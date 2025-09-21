Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 11.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 132,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 13,228 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,413,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,817,000 after purchasing an additional 17,032 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $8,283,000. Westbourne Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $2,411,000. Finally, Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 90.8% in the second quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.12.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE stock opened at $24.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $136.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $30.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.21.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.2%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 91.49%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.