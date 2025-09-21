Quantum Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 234.4% during the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group boosted its stake in Netflix by 28.4% during the second quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 919 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Netflix by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 441,861 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $412,059,000 after purchasing an additional 130,946 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, Westbourne Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 107.9% during the first quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NFLX. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,440.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,230.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,328.87.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $1,226.97 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $677.88 and a 1-year high of $1,341.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,212.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,140.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.37 billion, a PE ratio of 52.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.60.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,158.67, for a total transaction of $491,276.08. Following the sale, the insider owned 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,625,558.70. The trade was a 1.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total value of $2,344,973.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 12,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,793,240.64. This represents a 13.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,348 shares of company stock worth $109,498,489. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

