Coastwise Capital Group LLC Sells 344 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Coastwise Capital Group LLC lessened its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,620 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $4,220,599,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $1,353,607,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1,080.7% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,816,548 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $277,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,004 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,862,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $15,383,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10,567.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,450,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $241,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $113.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.71 and a 200-day moving average of $109.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $204.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.55. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $124.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.18.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

