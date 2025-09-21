UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Shares Sold by Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 471 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 416.7% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $42,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 74.0% during the first quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $336.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $304.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $295.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $364.42. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.37). UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%.The business had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and set a $198.00 price target (down from $312.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.95.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

