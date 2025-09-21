Lincoln Capital LLC Sells 125 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Lincoln Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,187 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the second quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.6% during the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc raised its stake in International Business Machines by 20.8% in the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the second quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 10,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 0.9% in the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Erste Group Bank downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.00.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $267.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.25. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $203.51 and a one year high of $296.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.33 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.The business had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.