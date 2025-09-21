Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $214,000 Stock Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management boosted its position in GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 price objective (up previously from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen cut GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.92.

GE Aerospace Stock Up 1.5%

GE stock opened at $301.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $273.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.10. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $159.36 and a fifty-two week high of $303.03.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%.GE Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 20.08%.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

