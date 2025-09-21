Sowell Financial Services LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,742 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $119.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.12. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

