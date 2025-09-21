Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 37,346 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,346 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $17,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $65.61 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $68.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

