Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. National Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $291.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $287.36 and its 200 day moving average is $271.71. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.65 and a fifty-two week high of $294.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

