Lincoln Capital LLC Has $34.71 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Lincoln Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 6.7% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $34,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total value of $10,202,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,459,294. This trade represents a 35.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.77, for a total value of $601,447.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,064,815.17. This represents a 7.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,717 shares of company stock worth $22,684,831 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $583.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $577.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $559.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $465.59 and a 12 month high of $601.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The business had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Mastercard from $650.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wolfe Research set a $655.00 price objective on Mastercard in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $630.89.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

