Rep. Lisa C. McClain Purchases Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). In a filing disclosed on September 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in UnitedHealth Group stock on August 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) on 8/19/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) on 8/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) on 8/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 8/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD) on 8/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) on 8/13/2025.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $336.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $295.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.42. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $234.60 and a 1-year high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $111.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.80 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNH. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $337.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $198.00 target price (down from $312.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 17,886 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,368,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 530,103 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $277,641,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 14.8% during the first quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 862 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $1,324,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $515,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

