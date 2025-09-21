Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Has $56.64 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,552 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,913 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $56,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNH. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,384,000 after purchasing an additional 28,231 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 166.6% in the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 11,409 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH stock opened at $336.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $304.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.45. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $234.60 and a one year high of $630.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $295.67 and its 200 day moving average is $364.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $111.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%.The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.80 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $337.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective (down previously from $312.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.95.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

