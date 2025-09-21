448 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO Bought by Sellwood Investment Partners LLC

Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $291.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.71. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $223.65 and a 1-year high of $294.07. The stock has a market cap of $86.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

