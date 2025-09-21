Scott Capital Advisors LLC Sells 76 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Scott Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 8.7% of Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $32,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 44,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 47,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,643,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 46,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $257.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $190.27 and a 12 month high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

