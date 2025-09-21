Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Sold by Enzi Wealth

Enzi Wealth trimmed its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies accounts for about 0.6% of Enzi Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Enzi Wealth’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $182.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.19. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $190.00. The company has a market capitalization of $432.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 607.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 2.59.

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total transaction of $12,512,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 431,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,602,675.43. The trade was a 15.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 2,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $440,071.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,000,877. The trade was a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,625,634 shares of company stock valued at $248,926,404. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLTR. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Wedbush set a $200.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $177.00 price target (up from $158.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.28.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

