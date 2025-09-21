Clayton Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Clayton Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Clayton Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Clayton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,916,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,368,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,553 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,971,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,590,000 after acquiring an additional 344,795 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,996,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,018,000 after acquiring an additional 90,381 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,457,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,900,000 after buying an additional 345,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,763,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,446,000 after purchasing an additional 378,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Stock Up 0.4%

VTI stock opened at $328.44 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $328.85. The stock has a market cap of $538.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $315.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

