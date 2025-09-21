UMB Bank n.a. Sells 15,516 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,516 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of the South lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 29,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 23,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sutton Place Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.12.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.5%

Pfizer stock opened at $24.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.55. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $30.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.63 and a 200-day moving average of $24.21.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 91.49%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

