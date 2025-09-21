Quantum Financial Advisors LLC Has $329,000 Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,065 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $166.85 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $182.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $180.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Arete upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on QUALCOMM

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total value of $522,814.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 39,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,254,635.64. The trade was a 7.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total value of $234,240.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 21,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,655.20. This trade represents a 7.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,899 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,121. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.