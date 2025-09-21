Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Purchases New Shares in Ford Motor Company $F

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,569 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in F. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Ford Motor by 289.1% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Dbs Bank downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $10.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 113,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,329. This trade represents a 20.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:F opened at $11.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.67. Ford Motor Company has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.52.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $50.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

