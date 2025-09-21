CocaCola Company (The) $KO Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $10,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CocaCola during the first quarter worth about $25,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in CocaCola in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in CocaCola in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CocaCola by 360.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in CocaCola by 148.4% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,477,348.30. This trade represents a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CocaCola Price Performance

KO stock opened at $66.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $286.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.43. CocaCola Company has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $74.38.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 target price on CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.93.

About CocaCola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

