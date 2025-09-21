Westfuller Advisors LLC Sells 89 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Westfuller Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Westfuller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADP. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 32,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 1,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 13,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $4,033,055.43. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,244,543.88. This trade represents a 43.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.90, for a total value of $177,249.30. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,129,622.90. This represents a 5.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,410 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Dbs Bank raised Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.73.

View Our Latest Report on ADP

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of ADP stock opened at $292.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $118.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $301.38 and a 200-day moving average of $303.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $272.18 and a 1-year high of $329.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 72.84% and a net margin of 19.84%.The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.